Non-league clash abandoned after manager sustains injuries in 'altercation' with man as police arrest suspect

According to police, officers were called at 1.18pm about an incident at Welling's Park View Road stadium on Saturday. Shortly after, both teams announced that the fixture had been postponed. The force added that one man, reportedly Moore, suffered injuries to his face, while another was in custody.
"Police were called to Welling Football Club following reports of an altercation between two men," a Metropolitan Police spokesperson told BBC Sport. "Officers attended and found a 38-year-old man with injuries to his face. A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He remains in custody."