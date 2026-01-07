‘Nobody feels their place is guaranteed’ - Folarin Balogun says USMNT spots are up for grabs before World Cup

Throughout much of 2025, his first full year as USMNT boss, Pochettino stressed that the door was wide open for anyone and everyone to fight for World Cup spots. That message was only further reinforced following the USMNT's thrashing of Uruguay to close 2025, with Pochettino hitting back at the media over the concept of the team having "regulars" in the player pool.
The message has been heard loud and clear, Balogun says. The striker position is almost always determined by form anyway, but given the culture developed by Pochettino, Balogun says the entire USMNT is feeling the pressure to perform in these final few months before the World Cup.