No wonder Bayern Munich want Florian Wirtz: The Bayer Leverkusen ace is the best No.10 in the world

There is arguably no more exciting player to watch in the world right now than the Germany international lighting up the BayArena

It wasn't the least bit surprising to hear Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeness state publicly earlier this month that he'd "love" to see Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz at the Allianz Arena. The Bavarians have plenty of previous when it comes to signing their biggest rivals' best players. As Jurgen Klopp once famously said, Bayern are like a James Bond villain, the Bundesliga bullies with more money and more resources than everyone else within the German game, meaning they're nearly always able to buy whomever they want, whenever they want.

Bayern were also made immediately aware of Wirtz's prodigious gifts when he became the Bundesliga's youngest-ever goal-scorer at 17 years and 34 days old by beating Manuel Neuer with a wonderful curling effort at the BayArena all the way back on June 6, 2000. However, even Hoeness admitted that his club probably has only a "10 percent chance" of signing Wirtz - and, truth be told, that might even be an optimistic assessment.

For starters, Wirtz seems perfectly happy at the BayArena - for now at least - and, secondly, if/when he does eventually decide to leave, Bayern risk being blown out of the water by even richer rivals like Real Madrid and Manchester City. Because make no mistake about it: right now, Wirtz is the best No.10 in world football, which is remarkable when one considers that his top-flight career could have ended shortly after it had begun...