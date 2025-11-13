'No problem at all' between Lamine Yamal and Dani Carvajal after Clasico altercation as Spain boss denies Barcelona star 'disrespected' Real Madrid captain

Spain head coach De la Fuente has moved swiftly to cool tensions between Barcelona sensation Yamal and Real Madrid captain Carvajal following their on-field confrontation during the recent El Clasico. The flashpoint came after Madrid’s 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu, where Carvajal appeared to confront the teenage winger with a taunting hand gesture and the words, “Keep talking, keep talking.”
The incident quickly drew attention due to Yamal’s pre-match comments suggesting that Real Madrid “steal" games remarks that angered several Los Blancos players. Things escalated post-match, as Carvajal approached Yamal to make his point, and the 18-year-old responded before being pulled away by teammates, to prevent the situation from worsening.
With both players named in Spain’s squad for the November international window, speculation emerged over whether the Clasico tensions would spill into the national team camp. But De la Fuente, speaking on El Partidazo de COPE, insisted there was nothing to worry about, revealing he had spoken to both players individually.