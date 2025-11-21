'No plans... yet' - Bayern Munich chief responds to David Alaba return talk as defender has eye on World Cup spot amid Real Madrid struggles

Alaba’s departure from Bayern in 2021 marked the end of a 13-year era defined by leadership and two trebles. But his move to Madrid has unfolded very differently from what many expected. Though he arrived at the Bernabeu as a Champions League-winning, world-class defender expected to anchor Madrid’s back line, a succession of serious injuries halted his momentum. A ruptured ACL in December 2023 ruled him out for over a year, followed by calf and meniscus issues that limited him to just 14 appearances in the 2024-25 season. At 33, these setbacks have reduced his pace and rhythm, making it difficult for him to consistently influence games in either centre-back or left-back roles.
Yet despite Alaba’s struggles, he remains a crucial figure for Austria, serving as captain, advisor, and unofficial player-coach during their World Cup qualification run. When asked whether Bayern could consider a reunion, Freund acknowledged Alaba’s legacy but was firm in his response: “There are no plans yet.”