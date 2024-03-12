No-one is laughing at Andre Onana now! Cameroonian has silenced critics and Man Utd would be in a far worse place without him

The Red Devils' goalkeeper has gone from the butt of all jokes to an indomitable force in the face of relentless pressure

Manchester United set an unwanted record last weekend but at least one person came out of it looking good; Erik ten Hag's side conceded 23 shots on goal in their unconvincing 2-0 win over Everton - the most efforts any team has received in a Premier League game without letting in a goal since 2010.

The statistic did not reflect well on Ten Hag's ability to organise his team or on his porous midfield, but it did reflect well on Andre Onana, who made six saves against the Toffees. Another worrying statistic soon emerged: United had faced 20 or more shots in five of their past six Premier League games. However, during those games, they had conceded just five goals and kept two clean sheets - another positive reflection on Onana.

After being justifiably blamed for the team's poor results earlier in the season and particularly their failure in the Champions League, the Cameroonian has turned the narrative on its head. Whereas before he was cited as one of the main factors in United's troubles, now he is bailing his side out. It has taken some time, but the real Onana is now standing up and standing tall.