No more excuses for Erik ten Hag! Return of injured Man Utd stars must lead to rapid improvement

The Dutch coach can finally count on Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez again, and now has his ideal starting XI available

Throughout Manchester United's dismal season, Erik ten Hag has always had a go-to response whenever he has been questioned about his side's dreadful results and unconvincing performances: Injuries.

No one could argue that United have not had some big issues with personnel this season, but they are far from alone in that respect and are by no means the worst off. The Red Devils were ranked sixth in a table produced by Premier Injuries on January 8, with players missing a combined 710 days. Newcastle topped the table with 892 days missing, followed by Brentford, Brighton, Sheffield United and Chelsea.

More than any other manager in the Premier League, however, Ten Hag has used injuries to explain his team's woes. But now the cavalry is returning and the United side that will travel to Wolves on Thursday will be their strongest for a Premier League game since August.

So as they approach full-strength, will the Red Devils sink or swim?