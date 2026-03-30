No further bids; Milan have definitively ruled out a move for André

For its part, Corinthians had taken some time to consider the offer, buoyed by interest from other clubs such as Benfica and Atlético Madrid: Milan, who had agreed to pay in three instalments, therefore decided to walk away from the negotiating table, rather than take part in a bidding war, after the Brazilian club’s president, Osmar Stabile, failed to give the final go-ahead despite Corinthians’ legal department having already produced documents certifying a preliminary agreement. No Rossoneri shirt for André, then: the Brazilian will not be coming to Milan.