'No doubt' - Michael Carrick WILL be permanent Man Utd manager after 'sensational' run, claims Jamie Carragher

The United players also seem fully bought into the Carrick revolution. Veteran defender Harry Maguire has been vocal about the shift in confidence within the squad since the managerial change. United currently sit in third, 11 points clear of sixth-placed Brighton, a remarkable turnaround given their struggles earlier in the campaign.

Maguire said: "The results speak for themselves, since the manager has come in, and the formation has changed, we just seemed to pick up results. I think that the games previous, when Ruben was here, the games were 50/50, but we always ended up on the back of a defeat. Now it seems like it's the other way around, where we're a lot better in both boxes. We defend our box a lot better, and we're managing to be clinical in the other box."

He added: "Everyone's believed in it, and we've gathered together. We've got the confidence. We know that we can score goals from anywhere. I think we can still get a lot better at this formation as well. I think we can work as a back force, slide across the pitch a lot quicker, like we should have done."