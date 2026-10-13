Niko Kovac extends Dortmund stay with new contract until 2029 as head coach insists 'we can achieve much more'

Dortmund's managing director of sport, Lars Ricken, praised the positive impact made by the coaching staff in fostering a resilient and competitive environment since taking charge in the spring of 2025.

Explaining the rationale behind the contract extension, Ricken said in an official club statement: "With Niko Kovac, we have been on a very good path since he took office just over a year and a half ago.

"He has consistently developed the team and enjoys a high level of acceptance within our club. Extending Niko's contract is also a clear sign of consistency and stability at Borussia Dortmund. And Niko knows what he has at Borussia Dortmund. Therefore, we quickly agreed to continue on this path together."