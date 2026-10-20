AFP
'If we want to win, we have to score!' – Niko Kovac demands response as Sabah boss braces for Dortmund storm
Dortmund target return to winning ways in Baku
Borussia Dortmund travel to Baku to face Azerbaijani champions Sabah FC on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League. Following a 1-0 away defeat against Bodo/Glimt and a goalless Bundesliga draw with Union Berlin, BVB enter the fixture aiming to reignite their European campaign.
Niko Kovac's side currently sit 18th in the league phase table with three points from their opening two matches.
Despite facing an intense travel schedule of three away games in seven days, Kovac insisted Dortmund remain clear favorites to secure victory.
- AFP
Kovac orders faster execution to end goal drought
Reflecting on Dortmund's recent attacking struggles, Kovac demanded immediate improvement in front of goal during hispre-match press conference. "We have our patterns of play in the final third to be dangerous. We haven't found them in the last two games, which is why we haven't scored," Kovac admitted.
"If we want to win, we have to score the goals. We have to execute those patterns of play."
"We have to play much faster, more accurately, and finish more often," the BVB coach added. "We take our opponents seriously... We need to be sharp."
Defender Svensson prepares as Kovac assesses squad freshness
Dortmund defender Daniel Svensson confirmed he is studying opposition attackers closely as BVB contend with a five-hour flight and several injury absences, including Konstantinos Karetsas, Emre Can, and Giannis Konstantelias. "A close look at the whole team and an even closer look at the players who I likely will play against," Svensson stated.
"I will prepare like I do for all the games and be ready for whoever plays."
Meanwhile, Kovac acknowledged the need for fresh legs while warning against complacency against a Sabah side who recently defeated Slavia Prague 2-0.
- AFP
Sabah boss braces for determined German heavyweights
Sabah head coach Valdas Dambrauskas expects a fierce challenge, warning that Dortmund's recent dry spell will only make them more dangerous in Baku. "We will need a great performance," Dambrauskas noted. "Dortmund have not scored in their last two games but that just means they will be even more determined."
"Dortmund are one of the biggest teams in Germany, one of the biggest teams in the world... We are braced for a difficult game."
"Every game in the league phase teaches us a lesson," the Sabah manager added. "It's a new challenge – they're so fast in the press."
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