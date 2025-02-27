Nigeria legend Austin Eguavoen expects Jamie Carragher to ‘eventually apologise’ for AFCON quip – with Mohamed Salah-related comment considered to have been ‘emotional rather than thoughtful’
Nigeria legend Austin Eguavoen expects Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher to “eventually apologise” for his Mohamed Salah-related AFCON quip.
- Liverpool legend made controversial claim
- Has attracted plenty of criticism
- AFCON winner talks up tournament's value