Nico Williams avoids serious injury as Athletic Club star expected to return for Spain's World Cup campaign

Athletic Club and the Spanish national team can breathe a collective sigh of relief following the results of Williams' medical examinations.

The winger underwent a scan on Monday morning which successfully ruled out any serious injury to his hamstring, specifically confirming that the tendon has not been affected. This was the primary concern for both club doctors and the national team staff after the player was forced off in the first half of his team's La Liga match at San Mames.

According to Marca, the diagnosis indicates a recovery period of approximately three weeks. This timeline is a major boost for Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente, as it suggests the Euro 2024 final MVP will be available for selection when the World Cup squad is finalised.