Nico Williams dealt brutal injury news as Athletic Club star is ruled out indefinitely with complicated pubalgia problem

Despite attempts to manage the injury through a combination of tailored training and managed minutes, the club finally decided to pull the 23-year-old out of action after he missed their recent La Liga victory.
The situation has reached a breaking point for both the player and the coaching staff. Following the clash at the Carlos Tartiere, Athletic boss Ernesto Valverde made his stance clear on the winger's deteriorating physical state. "Nico has problems and is not 100 per cent. We can’t go on like this. We continue to work on different options, for the moment alternating treatment and competition, and if he does not recover, we are considering letting him rest for a few weeks in order to strengthen the affected area," the former Barcelona manager explained. Consequently, the player has officially begun a specialised reinforced treatment plan involving external specialists to address the root cause of the pain.