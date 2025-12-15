Nico Schlotterbeck warned against Bayern Munich move as Germany legend suspects defender is waiting on Premier League offers amid Borussia Dortmund contract standoff

Former Bayern Munich and Germany captain Matthaus has urged Schlotterbeck to think twice before swapping Borussia Dortmund for the Allianz Arena, warning the defender that he risks stalling his career if he moves to Bavaria while Upamecano is still present. The future of the 26-year-old centre-back has become a dominant topic in the Bundesliga with his contract at Dortmund expiring in the summer of 2027 and Bayern Munich monitoring his situation closely.
Schlotterbeck, who has established himself as a cornerstone of the Dortmund defence since his arrival from Freiburg, is currently at a career crossroads. With his contract winding down and no extension yet signed, despite Dortmund's clear desire to tie him to a new deal, speculation has mounted that the German champions could look to poach another key asset from their fierce rivals. However, Matthaus believes such a move would be fraught with risk for the player, particularly given the current hierarchy in Vincent Kompany’s squad.