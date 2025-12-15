Nico Schlotterbeck warned against Bayern Munich move as Germany legend suspects defender is waiting on Premier League offers amid Borussia Dortmund contract standoff

Speaking to Sport Bild, Matthaus analysed the potential transfer and identified French international Dayot Upamecano as the primary barrier to Schlotterbeck’s success in Munich. Despite Schlotterbeck’s evident quality, the World Cup winner feels the tactical setup at Bayern does not currently have a vacancy for him.

"He is one of the best central defenders we have in Germany," Matthaus stated, acknowledging Schlotterbeck's rise to prominence. However, he quickly qualified that praise with a stark warning about the competition for places.

"I think it depends a lot on Upamecano," Matthaus continued. "If Upamecano stays, then it will be very difficult for Nico Schlotterbeck to become a regular player at Bayern. But we are not there yet. I don't know what Nico is planning."

The comments highlight the resurgence of Upamecano, who has seemingly solidified his place in the Bayern starting XI. Matthaus argues that unless the Frenchman departs, Schlotterbeck would likely find himself warming the bench - a scenario that would be detrimental to his ambitions with the national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

