Nick Woltemade to the rescue! Newcastle ace scores brace as disjointed Germany squeeze past minnows Luxembourg in World Cup qualifier

Luxembourg pressed with intent to disrupt Germany’s rhythm, and created the better opportunities during a chaotic first half in which the visitors ran out of ideas in the attacking third. Nagelsmann’s players appeared stunned by Luxembourg’s speed and physicality, particularly in midfield, where the home side flew into challenges and repeatedly halted German build-up with tactical fouls high up the pitch. The first warning arrived after just 20 minutes. Augsburg’s Aiman Dardari drifted inside onto his stronger foot and unleashed a low effort that had Oliver Baumann completely beaten. The ball skidded inches past the far post, much to the relief of the German bench.

Germany, by contrast, looked passive and disjointed. Their passing was erratic, and their confidence alarmingly fragile when they had the ball at their feet. Baumann was called upon twice more in quick succession as Luxembourg’s front line surged forward with belief. Nagelsmann’s side, meanwhile, struggled to close down space and seemed half a step behind every loose ball. In fact, they were fortunate not to be trailing at the interval.

Yet, Germany drew first blood riding on Woltemade's individual brilliance. Aleksandar Pavlovic spotted space in behind and unleashed a superb pass, which was read early by Leroy Sane. He cushioned the ball with a gorgeous first touch before accelerating beyond his marker. Instead of shooting, he squared unselfishly into the path of Woltemade, who swept home first time from close range. It was a move of ruthless efficiency and a stark contrast to everything that preceded it.

Germany’s grip on the game improved only after the hour mark, as Luxembourg’s intensity gradually waned. Still, the contest remained precarious until Woltemade delivered the insurance goal in the 69th minute. The young forward, who scored the decisive goal against Northern Ireland in the previous qualifier, found himself in the right place again and made no mistake to double the lead that settled German nerves.

Scorelines are sometimes deceptive, and it was one of those occassions. A 2-0 victory might indicate a comfortable evening for the Germans, but it was hardly so. Luxembourg pushed them to their limits, and until Woltemade's second goal, they were firmly in the contest. However, Nagelsmann couldn't care less as Germany remain on course to seal a direct qualification berth for the 2026 World Cup. They are set to host Slovakia next at home on Monday evening, and a win in that fixture will help them seal the top spot in Group A. However, one must note that they were beaten by Slovakia in Bratislava and if they do not improve, the four-time world champions might have to settle for a playoff spot.