'A nice ending' - Man City star drops major summer exit hint after Carabao Cup final success
Dutch defender considers Etihad departure
Ake has admitted he is uncertain about his future at City beyond the current campaign. The 31-year-old has been a dependable figure for Pep Guardiola's side since joining from Bournemouth in 2020, racking up 172 appearances for the club. However, a combination of recurring injury setbacks and a reduced role this season has fuelled speculation over his future. The Netherlands international has found himself on the fringes of the squad, only making four starts in his 14 Premier League appearances.
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Farewell message?
Reflecting on the 2-0 Carabao Cup final victory over Arsenal at Wembley on Sunday, Ake hinted that the trophy win might serve as his final act in a City shirt. When questioned about his plans for the upcoming summer transfer window, the defender provided a telling response.
"I have no idea, but winning the Carabao would certainly be a nice ending," Ake told Algemeen Dagblad while on international duty. "He [Guardiola] said he was super proud of me and that I played a top match. We have been through so much together in the last six years."
Potential move to Spain
While Ake ponders his next step, a report from Sport has linked La Liga giants Barcelona with a move for the experienced centre-back. With City potentially looking to refresh their defensive options and balance the books, a summer sale in 2026 is increasingly being viewed as a realistic outcome for all parties. The report also claims Barca sporting director Deco is a long-time admirer of Ake, while Catalunya Radio suggests the Blaugrana believe City may be willing to let him go for a 'good' fee, without specifying a figure.
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What comes next?
For now, Ake's focus shifts back to the international stage as he joins Ronald Koeman's Netherlands squad for friendlies against Norway and Ecuador. After that, he will aim to finish the club season on a high with City before deciding on his future.