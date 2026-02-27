VIDEO: Neymar hits the Vinicius Jr celebration after scoring for Santos

In the first leg of a Champions League knockout phase play-off encounter between Real and Benfica, which took place at Estadio da Luz, Vinicius was allegedly subjected to racist abuse from Argentine winger Gianluca Prestianni - who has subsequently been provisionally banned by UEFA.

It is not the first time that Blancos forward Vinicius has been targeted by rival players and supporters. He did, however, make a telling contribution to a keenly-contested clash with Benfica - netting in both legs of a 3-1 aggregate victory for Real.

His celebration sparked unsightly scenes in Lisbon, as he danced by the corner flag, but the same routine was broken out when confirming Real’s progress to the last 16 of elite European competition on home soil at Santiago Bernabeu.