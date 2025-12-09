Neymar to see 'miracle doctor' in bid to overcome injury and make Brazil's World Cup squad

Neymar will soon undergo a partial arthroscopic meniscectomy on his left knee. ESPN further reports that the 33-year-old will soon consult a famous Brazilian physiotherapist, Eduardo Santos, who is known as 'Dr. Miracle' for his ability to treat patients in record time, often using unconventional methods.
Graduated from PUC (Pontifical Catholic University) in Belo Horizonte, Santos holds a master's and doctorate in sports medicine, and for years, he headed the medical department of Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG. He has also worked at Vitesse in the Netherlands and Zenit in Russia.
Some of his high-profile patients include Hulk, Oscar, Philippe Coutinho and, more recently, Manchester United's Matheus Cunha and Vanderson. Santos is currently in England, working closely on the recovery of Fulham star Rodrigo Muniz. In 2015, after former Brazilian defender David Luiz was ruled out for eight to 10 weeks, Santos miraculously made him play his next match within 10 days.
