Neymar shows off bold new hairstyle in Santos training after Brazil superstar welcomed new baby daughter
Brazilian football icon Neymar Jr. has turned heads in Santos training, not just for his presence on the field, but after unveiling a striking new hairstyle that had fans buzzing online. Off the pitch, Neymar is celebrating the birth of his fourth child, daughter Mel, who arrived on July 5.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Neymar back on the training pitch
- Brazilian sported a fancy hairstyle
- Has a contract with Santos until December 2025