Neymar sends emotional message to 'little brother' Rodrygo after ACL injury blow rules Brazil team-mate out of 2026 World Cup

The severity of the situation became clear on Tuesday morning when Los Blancos released a formal medical report following extensive testing. The club's statement confirmed the worst-case scenario for the 25-year-old attacker: "After the tests carried out today on our player Rodrygo by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and a rupture of the external meniscus of the right leg." The injury occurred just 11 minutes after his introduction as a substitute in the 55th minute of the Getafe game, marking a tragic end to his domestic campaign.
Rodrygo, who had recently struggled with tendonitis, was visibly distraught when his knee buckled during a trademark feint on the wing. Despite the intense pain, he managed to see out the match, but the subsequent scans revealed a long road to recovery that typically spans between seven and nine months. This timeframe effectively ends any hope of him representing Brazil on the world stage this summer, leaving a significant void in the national team's attacking setup just as they prepare for the global showpiece.