Neymar's road to World Cup begins as Brazil legend starts recovery process from knee surgery after delay

The Brazilian superstar has started his recovery process after undergoing a minor procedure on his left knee on December 22. Neymar reported to the Santos training facility on Thursday to begin his physical preparation, signalling the end of his brief post-surgery rest period, ESPNclaims. It was a sight that will come as a relief to fans of both Santos and the Brazilian national team, who have watched their idol battle a succession of physical setbacks over the last 18 months.
Observers at the training ground noted that the forward appeared to be in a positive mood as he worked out in the club's gymnasium. His regimen currently consists of specific exercises designed to strengthen the left knee following arthroscopic surgery, which was required to repair a meniscus problem. While the surgery was deemed "minor," the implications of his recovery are massive. With his 34th birthday approaching on February 5, Neymar knows that every day of rehabilitation counts if he is to prove his fitness for what would likely be his final attempt at global glory.