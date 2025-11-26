Neymar can't catch a break! Brazil forward ruled out for rest of year with knee injury as nightmare return to Santos continues

Neymar spent nearly one and a half years on the sidelines at Al-Hilal after rupturing his ACL while playing for Brazil in September 2023. His much-hyped move from Paris Saint-Germain to the Saudi Pro League turned into a nightmare and he finally left the Middle East in January 2025 to return to his boyhood club Santos.
The plan was to elevate Santos' status upon their return to the top division in Brazilian football. At the same time, the Selecao star would get some much-needed game time to regain his match fitness and form to make a comeback to the national team. However, things did not go as planned. While Neymar has scored seven goals in 25 appearances across all competitions, he has been out injured repeatedly during his second spell at Santos. The forward's constant injury setbacks have also delayed his comeback to the Brazil national team and with only one international break left in March before the 2026 World Cup kicks off, he is facing a race against time to prove himself to Carlo Ancelotti.