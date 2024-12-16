'Back to work' - Neymar hits the grass as Brazil & Al-Hilal superstar steps up recovery from latest injury setback

GettyChris Burton'Back to work' - Neymar hits the grass as Brazil & Al-Hilal superstar steps up recovery from latest injury setbackNeymarSaudi Pro LeagueAl HilalNeymar has delivered a “back to work” message as the Brazilian steps up his recovery from another injury setback at Al-Hilal.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMoved to the Saudi Pro League in 2023Taken in just seven appearances for Al-HilalRemains determined to prove his worthFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱