Neymar aims dig at Kylian Mbappe as superstar looks set to follow Brazilian and Lionel Messi out of PSG with Real Madrid move Kylian MbappeNeymarParis Saint-GermainLigue 1

Neymar hints at a rift with former PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe after 'liking' an Instagram post criticising the Frenchman for his decision to leave.