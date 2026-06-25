Neymar breaks down in tears after late cameo for Brazil in World Cup win over Scotland
An emotional return for the Selecao icon
Neymar’s appearance against Scotland was about much more than just the three points that secured Brazil’s place at the top of their group. When the 34-year-old replaced Matheus Cunha in the second half, it ended a staggering 981-day absence from the national team, dating back to October 2023.
The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star has endured a nightmare period with injuries, most notably a devastating ACL tear and subsequent hamstring setbacks that threatened his participation in this tournament. As the final whistle blew at the Miami Stadium, the weight of his journey back to the pitch clearly took its toll, with the attacker breaking down in tears while being embraced by teammates and the legendary Ronaldinho. “I was crying in the dressing room, yes. I thank God to be able to help my country, I am so happy," Neymar said.
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Searching for rhythm in Miami
While the occasion was celebratory, Neymar’s performance reflected a player still searching for his competitive edge. Deployed in a false nine role, he initially looked sluggish, losing possession nine times as he struggled with the pace of the game and perhaps took too many touches on the ball.
However, as the match progressed, the record goalscorer began to show flashes of the brilliance that has defined his career. He grew into the contest, forcing a smart save from Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn with a powerful drive and delivered a dangerous corner that nearly resulted in a fourth goal for Carlo Ancelotti's side.
A long road back for the Santos star
Having returned to his roots with Santos in Brazil, Neymar's path back to the national team has been anything but smooth. After narrowly avoiding relegation in the domestic league last season, many questioned whether he still had the fitness and form to compete at the highest level, but Ancelotti kept faith in the experienced attacker.
But Neymar faces stiff competition for a regular starting spot in this modern Selecao side. With the likes of Vinicius Jr, Raphinha, and Matheus Cunha leading the line, the veteran is expected to play a supporting role throughout the knockout stages rather than being the undisputed focal point of the attack.
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Waiting for the opponent in the knockout stage
Ancelotti’s side has lived up to its billing as one of the tournament favourites, showcasing a blend of youthful exuberance and the seasoned experience provided by returning stars like Neymar. The 3-0 result ensures that Brazil qualify top of Group C ahead of Morocco, setting up a mouth-watering clash in the Round of 32. The Selecao are now set to face the runner-up from Group F - a group that contains the Netherlands, Japan, and Sweden. That knockout match will take place in Houston on Monday, June 29.