Neymar injured again! Santos star ruled out as calf issue sparks fresh fears over World Cup participation

Zogaib insisted the injury is not considered serious and expressed confidence Neymar will still be available for Brazil next week.

"Neymar has a minor calf injury, an edema," Zogaib told ge. "But, according to our planning, his progress will allow him to be fit next week when he will join up with the national team."

Neymar also recently reflected on the emotional journey behind his return to the Brazil squad after his long absence through injury.

"I cried for several hours, it wasn't easy to get here," he told Santos TV. "After my name was announced, you know it was worth overcoming everything, enduring the effort."

The forward also thanked those involved in his recovery process, adding: "My call-up wasn’t just for me, it was for everyone who is part of the process."