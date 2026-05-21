Neymar injured again! Santos star ruled out as calf issue sparks fresh fears over World Cup participation

Santos have confirmed Neymar is dealing with a minor calf injury after medical tests revealed a 2-millimetre edema in his right calf. The issue was announced by the club’s head of medical department, Rodrigo Zogaib, on Wednesday. The timing is far from ideal for the 34-year-old, who has only recently returned to the Brazil setup following a lengthy recovery from the serious knee injury he suffered in 2023.
Neymar has already missed Santos’ Copa Sudamericana clash against San Lorenzo and is also expected to sit out the upcoming league meeting with Gremio. The forward is now racing to recover before reporting for Brazil duty on May 27. Santos and the CBF are both monitoring his progress closely.