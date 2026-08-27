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Adhe Makayasa

Neymar breaks silence on shock absence as Santos suffer heavy Copa do Brasil defeat to rivals Palmeiras

Neymar
Palmeiras vs Santos FC
Palmeiras
Santos FC
Cup
Serie A

Neymar has clarified his omission from the Santos squad after watching his side slump to a comprehensive 3-0 defeat against bitter rivals Palmeiras in the Copa do Brasil. The 34-year-old forward was left out of Wednesday's round-of-16 first leg entirely, sparking intense scrutiny following the Peixe's toothless display at Nubank Parque.

  • Flaco Lopez punishes Peixe

    Santos were swept aside in Wednesday's Copa do Brasil first leg as Palmeiras capitalised on Neymar's absence to secure a 3-0 victory. Flaco Lopez set the hosts on their way with a long-range strike before Andreas Pereira converted a loose rebound right before half-time. Lopez then put the result beyond doubt with a sharp second-half header from an Agustin Giay delivery to give the Verdao a commanding cushion.

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  • imago-sport-1077582662.jpgO JOGO PHOTO PRESS

    Neymar clarifies coaching decision

    The No. 10, who was included in the preliminary travelling squad before being omitted from the final matchday team sheet, quickly moved to shut down fitness speculation and confirmed his absence was down to squad rotation. Addressing supporters directly, he said in a comment on an Instagram post: "I was available to play! It was a decision by the coaching staff, due to the sequence of games we have."

  • Heavy workload forces rotation

    The decision to rest the forward came after a gruelling schedule that saw him complete the full 90 minutes in three consecutive matches against Macara, Vasco da Gama, and Mirassol. With Neymar sidelined and Gabigol kept on the bench until the second half, Santos struggled to break down a resolute Verdao backline and created very little in the final third. Palmeiras could have extended the margin even further, but Giay and Mauricio both squandered clear one-on-one openings against the Santos goalkeeper.

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  • imago-sport-1081864744.jpgRainier Moura

    Uphill battle looms ahead

    Santos must regroup quickly ahead of a demanding away derby against Corinthians in the Campeonato Brasileiro this weekend. Cuca's side then face the tough task of overturning a three-goal deficit when they host Palmeiras at Vila Belmiro in the return leg, followed by a trip to Internacional. Neymar's return to the starting line-up is essential to restore attacking sharpness and rescue the club's cup campaign.

Serie A
Corinthians crest
Corinthians
COR
Santos FC crest
Santos FC
SAN
Serie A
Mirassol crest
Mirassol
MIR
Palmeiras crest
Palmeiras
SEP