Neymar allegedly involved in physical altercation with Robinho Jr in Santos training session

Despite the heated exchange, Globo Esporte also says that Neymar approached the 18-year-old, son of former Real Madrid winger Robinho, while still at the training centre to apologise for his rash behaviour. It has been indicated that the relationship between them, described as being like a "godfather and godson", was quickly repaired. Both players had missed the weekend's derby fixture and were training with the reserves and unselected squad members.