Next Jude Bellingham? Gary Lineker makes ‘big shout’ on Man Utd wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo – with teenage midfielder younger than fellow England star at Real Madrid
Gary Lineker has likened Kobbie Mainoo to Jude Bellingham, with the ex-England international happy to make a “big shout” on the Manchester United ace.
- Breakthrough year for Red Devils starlet
- Netted winning goal in FA Cup final
- Joins Los Blancos ace in Euro 2024 plans