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Next Harry Kane? Ex-England striker ‘not sure’ Liam Delap is heir to the throne despite seeing £50m Nottingham Forest transfer end Chelsea struggles
Record-breaking Kane has 85 international goals
Kane, with 121 caps and 85 international goals to his name, still has plenty of football left in him. He is, however, 33 years of age and has already seen questions asked of whether he can complete another World Cup cycle through to 2030.
His record at Bayern Munich, which saw the target found on 63 occasions last season, suggests that he is capable of leading the line for club and country for at least a few more years. He has become a leading contender for the 2026 Ballon d’Or.
His England crown, and armband, will be passed on once superhuman exploits can no longer be delivered. Who fills the void? Delap, at 23 years of age, will fancy his chances. The Manchester City academy graduate did, however, endure a tough two-goal campaign at Chelsea last season - leading to inevitable doubts regarding his ability to produce at the highest level.
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Delap joined Nottingham Forest in £50m transfer
He has become Forest’s most lavish signing and is in the process of finding his feet at the City Ground. Nottingham-born, ex-Reds frontman Cole told GOAL - while speaking exclusively in association with Unibet online casino - when asked if Delap can eventually follow in Kane’s illustrious footsteps: “I don't know. It depends how you view it.
“I think when he made the move to Chelsea from Ipswich, I was very surprised. I know he got a few goals at Ipswich, but to go from Ipswich to Chelsea and to score the goals that people believed he was going to score was always going to be a tough one. So moving now to Nottingham Forest, I'm not sure. We just have to wait and see on it, but I'm not sure as of yet.”
Delap determined to become a senior international
Ex-Three Lions midfielder Danny Murphy said of Delap in November 2024, as he registered 12 Premier League goals for an Ipswich team that suffered relegation out of the top-flight: “I would probably go as far as to say he is the obvious long-term successor to Kane. I think he is the best young English striker out there.
“I just don't see a weakness for him. He has scored enough goals in a struggling side really, but if he gets a lot of chances he will score more. He has just got that lovely balance between physical and technical [ability] and rarely do you get both. He is a super talent.”
Delap is determined to prove that he is deserving of that big billing, with Forest presenting him with an opportunity to get his club career back on track and push towards a senior international debut.
He has told The Guardian: “I just want to get my head down, focus and keep improving because I’m still so young and I have so much to learn. I even at times probably think I’ve been in football a lot longer than I have. I’ve still, hopefully, got a long career ahead.
“As a little kid, all you want to do is play for your country. So, of course, in my mind that’s where I want to get to. But it’s not as easy as that. I have to work hard and improve and that’s all I can do.”
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Who will be England's No.9 when Kane bows out?
Nobody has cemented the role of Kane’s back-up within England’s striking crop, with Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins - who are both plying their trade in the Saudi Pro League - getting the nod for 2026 World Cup duty.
Delap should come into contention if form is found at Forest, with it up to him to convince Thomas Tuchel, Cole and anybody else watching on from afar that he can become next in line behind an all-time great.
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