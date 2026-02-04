Newell's Old Boys vice-president makes huge Lionel Messi transfer announcement with Inter Miami star wanted as face of 'project for Argentine football'

Messi recently signed a new contract at Inter Miami through 2028, but links with his boyhood club have not gone away. Newell's head coach Favio Orsi fuelled speculation over Messi's future last month, telling ESPN: "Everyone at Newell's, including us, thinks it would be wonderful if he had the chance to play for his club and in his city."
Medina has now come out to confirm that Newell's are actively trying to get a deal over the line for Messi, who is still going strong at the ripe old age of 38.