Newcastle United handed boost in search for Anthony Gordon replacement as RB Leipzig lower demand for Bayern Munich target
Magpies track Norwegian starlet
According to Chronicle Live, the Tyneside recruitment team are closely monitoring the fleet-footed Norway international as a primary candidate to fill the void on their left flank following Gordon's departure to Barcelona. Club scouts recently watched from the stands in New Jersey as the young attacker showcased his immense potential during a World Cup encounter against Senegal. While the talented forward remains under a long-term contract in Germany until June 2029, Leipzig’s lowered valuation has suddenly opened the door for a potential Premier League switch.
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Nusa explains tactical approach
Beyond his obvious offensive threat, the winger’s notable defensive work rate and willingness to track back heavily appeal to Magpies manager Eddie Howe. The player openly thrives on the tactical freedom permitted in the final third of the pitch.
Reflecting on his individual footballing philosophy, Nusa said: "I love one-on-one situations. It’s what I enjoy most about football – dribbling, having the freedom to create something on the pitch. I try to help them settle in off the pitch. But the most important thing is: always be yourself. Work hard, but never lose the joy."
Heavy competition faces Newcastle
The Langhus-born forward has attracted an illustrious list of elite European admirers, including heavy interest from Juventus, Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace. St James' Park chiefs are under immense pressure to act swiftly after missing out on Spanish winger Victor Munoz, who chose a move to Liverpool.
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Crucial market decision looms
Newcastle must avoid hesitation in the market to prevent being left behind by their immediate domestic and continental rivals. Nusa previously saw a £25m move to Brentford collapse in January 2024 due to a medical issue before flourishing in the Bundesliga, proving his long-term resilience. The youngster will look to build on his early tournament momentum and create more goalscoring opportunities for Erling Haaland, with his performances likely dictating whether a formal Premier League bid materialises.