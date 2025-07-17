Nottingham Forest FC v Brentford FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Newcastle set sights on Yoane Wissa after pulling out of Hugo Ekitike race in deal that could have huge knock-on effect for Man Utd

Newcastle United have turned their attention to Brentford striker Yoane Wissa after ending their pursuit of Hugo Ekitike, with a deal for the DR Congo international now firmly in their sights. While talks with Brentford are yet to begin, the Magpies are expected to make a move soon and the potential transfer could also have a knock-on effect on Manchester United’s plans this summer.

  • Newcastle target Wissa after ending Ekitike pursuit
  • Wissa scored 19 goals in Premier League last term
  • Man Utd’s Mbeumo chase affected if Wissa deal goes through
