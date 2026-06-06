Newcastle secure €28m package for new goalkeeper previously targeted by Chelsea and Real Madrid

Newcastle have reached an agreement with Stade de Reims to sign goalkeeper Jaouen in a deal worth €28.5 million, according to Canal+. The 20-year-old has reportedly signed a four-year contract and will complete a move to St James’ Park during the summer transfer window.

The transfer is a significant success for Newcastle’s recruitment department given the level of competition for the France youth international. Jaouen had previously visited Chelsea’s training facilities to discuss a potential move, while Real Madrid viewed him as a possible long-term successor to Thibaut Courtois.