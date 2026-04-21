Newcastle ready to open Anthony Gordon transfer talks with Bayern Munich if they match eye-watering valuation
Bayern identify Gordon as top target
The 25-year-old has impressed the hierarchy at the Allianz Arena, and Bayern are keen to bring him to the Bundesliga as they look to bolster their attacking options. While there has been no official club-to-club contact yet, Newcastle are fully aware of the interest.
The Bavarian side has enjoyed significant success with recent Premier League imports, including Harry Kane and Michael Olise. This track record has encouraged Bayern to return to the English market for Gordon, who has established himself as an England regular since his move to Newcastle from Everton in 2023. Bayern's initial valuation is believed to be around £55m, though this falls short of the Magpies' expectations.
- AFP
Newcastle set price amid financial pressures
Newcastle have set a clear valuation of £75m to begin formal negotiations, according to The Times. The club finds itself in a position where it must sell key assets to fund its own recruitment and refresh a squad that has struggled for form recently. Financial restrictions have shifted the club's strategy, making player sales a necessity to remain within Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).
Gordon, whose contract runs until 2030, has emerged as the most likely candidate to provide the funds for a summer overhaul. If met, the £75m fee would represent Newcastle's second-highest ever sale, trailing only Alexander Isak’s departure to Liverpool.
Winger open to Allianz Arena switch
Gordon is believed to be open to a move to Germany, having seen his head turned by previous interest from Liverpool. Although he signed a new deal at St James' Park, the opportunity to join a perennial Champions League contender like Bayern is thought to be an attractive proposition. His representatives could be set for discussions with Bayern officials in the near future as the interest intensifies. The forward’s form in Europe has been a highlight this season, with Gordon netting ten goals in the Champions League.
What comes next?
With Bayern Munich tipped as the clear favourites ahead of fellow admirers Liverpool and Arsenal, Gordon looks increasingly likely to be the headline departure at St James' Park this summer, if the German side decides to meet the Magpies' eye-watering valuation. It remains to be seen whether Bayern step up their interest before of after the 2026 World Cup, where Gordon is expected to feature for England.