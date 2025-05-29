SS Lazio v Lecce - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Newcastle in pole position to land Matteo Guendouzi! Ex-Arsenal midfielder targeted for Premier League return in potential €40m deal

M. GuendouziNewcastleLazioSerie APremier LeagueTransfers

Newcastle are leading the race to sign Lazio midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, with the Premier League side reportedly preparing a €40 million bid.

  • Matteo Guendouzi could be sold by Lazio this summer
  • Newcastle Utd considering him as a replacement for Sandro Tonali
  • The 26-year-old is under contract until 2028
