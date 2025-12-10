Newcastle legend Kevin Keegan names shock Premier League player he'd sign first if he was managing today & explains 'profound' impact of Eddie Howe at St James' Park

Keegan is one of England's greatest ever players, having made his name during a trophy-laden spell with Liverpool before moving to the Bundesliga with Hamburg. He later returned to the United Kingdom for two seasons with Southampton before spending two campaigns with Newcastle. He briefly came out of retirement to play for Blacktown City in Australia, but that spell only lasted two games.
Now, he has returned to the spotlight by helping Guinness launch a new campaign which will see 10,000 free pints be poured around non-league grounds on Boxing Day. He surprised fans at Scunthorpe United, where he played three seasons in the Fourth Division, scoring 22 goals in 141 appearances before moving to Anfield.