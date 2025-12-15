Newcastle's Dan Burn rushed to hospital after suffering rib injury that left him 'struggling to breathe' in derby defeat to Sunderland

Newcastle slipped to a narrow defeat in the first Premier League Tyne-Wear derby since 2016 courtesy of a freakish own goal from German striker Nick Woltemade, who headed the ball beyond Aaron Ramsdale early in the second half.

The Magpies struggled to get going in front of a lively atmosphere, with Howe admitting that they had been hoping to put in a much better performance against their old adversaries. He said: “That is going to sting for a long time. We know our performance was off what we needed it to be. We defended pretty well, there were very few chances for both teams but the one big moment went against us. It was a bizarre goal to concede.

“Criticism comes with every defeat but this one will be louder and stronger because of the importance of the game. Sorry for the performance, really, in the lack of goalmouth action, the lack of clinical attacking we’ve tried to pride ourselves on.”

Newcastle sit 12th in the Premier League table, but are only four points adrift of the top five. They have a Carabao Cup quarter-final tie with Fulham - as they seek to defend that trophy - to come on Wednesday and will have to wait until March before getting the chance to right their derby wrongs against North East neighbours Sunderland.