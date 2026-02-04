Newcastle chief admits confusion at Sandro Tonali transfer saga after midfielder 'offered' to Arsenal on deadline day
Newcastle CEO speaks out on Tonali's future
In an interview with talkSPORT, Hopkinson was asked whether there was any truth in stories claiming Tonali's agent was behind this recent transfer speculation.
"I have no idea. That's our answer," he replied. "Eddie [Howe] got it right, he doesn't know, I don't know. Here's what I do know: he's a superstar player, he's under contract here.
"He’s not the only player we had that other clubs would covet, so I think if we get a situation where people aren't trying to muck about and sew some chaos into the marketplace in order to dislodge our players then we've got a real problem.
"Sandro has been a wonderful player, a smile's on every day I see him, I believe he's happy here and we're certainly happy with him."
What Howe said on deadline day story
Howe was quizzed on Arsenal's links to Tonali at a press conference on Tuesday. When asked if he was surprised to see his star midfielder in transfer rumours, Howe said: "No, there was certainly no intention from our side to lose Sandro at all.
"He's such an integral player to what we're doing. He's very happy here, he's playing for Newcastle and loves representing the city."
Asked if Tonali is now unsettled, Howe replied: "I don't think so, but lots of things happen without my knowledge.
"As far as I'm aware, we've got a player who is an outstanding footballer, an outstanding person.
"He's very happy here, he's got a great relationship with me, his teammates, and seems really happy within himself.
"That would surprise me, but our best players will always attract glances from other clubs - that's just the reality of football.
"We want to keep our group together, we want to be progressive and Sandro plays a part in that, trying to hit his best levels and trying to help the team.
"All encompassed, I don't see an issue but I don't control everything."
Tonali's agent denies reports
Tonali's agent, Beppe Riso, has publicly denied that he offered his client to Arsenal. "I read it, but Newcastle won't let Sandro leave in January, and we never talked to Arsenal about this," he said. "We will evaluate in March whether Newcastle are open to anything, but right now he is playing in the Champions League, it is not the right moment to talk about it."
Newcastle still fighting on multiple fronts
Tonali's focus will immediately turn to Newcastle's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Manchester City on Wednesday, with the Magpies trailing 2-0 from the first leg at St James' Park. Newcastle are also into the knockout round play-offs of the Champions League, where they will face Azerbaijani side Qarabag.