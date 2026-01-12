Newcastle boss Eddie Howe takes aim at new rule that allows new £65m Man City signing Antoine Semenyo to face Magpies in Carabao Cup

Howe has been left frustrated by a significant alteration to the Carabao Cup rulebook that has cleared the way for City’s latest big-money acquisition to feature in Tuesday’s semi-final clash. Semenyo, who completed a £65m move to the Etihad earlier this month, has been included in Pep Guardiola’s squad for the first leg on Tyneside, despite having already played in the competition for Bournemouth this season.
In previous campaigns, the 26-year-old would have been "cup-tied" and ineligible to represent a second club in the same tournament. However, Rule 6.4, introduced for the current season, now permits a registered player to represent up to two clubs in the competition, provided the appearances occur in different rounds. Semenyo featured in Bournemouth’s second-round defeat to Brentford back in August, but under the new guidelines, he is free to line up against the Magpies as City chase yet another domestic trophy.