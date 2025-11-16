'He's going to do really well!' - Ex-Newcastle chief Amanda Staveley backs Alexander Isak to turn Liverpool form around following £125m transfer

Isak had been tipped to make an immediate impact for Liverpool following his contentious switch to Merseyside. The 26-year-old scored 23 goals and laid on an additional six assists for Eddie Howe's side last season.
However, the striker has struggled to transfer his Newcastle form to Anfield owing in part to a lack of pre-season. Isak went on strike to force through a move to the defending Premier League champions and claimed that promises had been broken by his former side as he sought to secure his switch to Arne Slot's side.
The high-profile summer signing is yet to play the full 90 minutes for Liverpool following his move as he plays catch up with his match fitness. However, Staveley has broken her silence on the move and has backed Isak to return to goalscoring form sooner rather than later.