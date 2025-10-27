New York Red Bulls part ways with coach Sandro Schwarz, promote former Canada star Julian de Guzman to head of sport

The changes come in a leadership overhaul by the Red Bulls. In addition to Schwarz's exit, the club also announced Jochen Schneider, current head of sport, has decided to return to Europe and that de Guzman's promotion was part of a succession plan.

Schwarz's departure comes after a strong first season at the club. Although there were struggles at times last year, the club went on an incredible run to reach the playoffs. The Red Bulls upset the Columbus Crew, NYCFC and Orlando City SC - all higher seeds. After narrowly losing the MLS Cup to the LA Galaxy, the team was expected to contend this season.

They brought in Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to solve long-term issues at striker. Despite the Cameroon international notching 17 goals and five assists in his inaugural MLS campaign, the team struggled to find consistency throughout the year. With their season hanging in the balance, Red Bulls head of global soccer Jurgen Klopp visited the team ahead of its derby match against NYCFC - which the Red Bulls lost 3-2.

"I would like to thank Sandro for the last two seasons, especially coaching this team during a memorable 2024 playoff run. His dedication to the job was outstanding, and I truly wish him nothing but the best in his future coaching endeavors," Schneider said in a statement.

The club will now search for a new coach, with de Guzman expected to lead the process.