Spanish researcher Ortea has named a newly-discovered species of marine mollusc after Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, as per The Athletic. The new species, Aldisa vozinhai, is a small red sea slug measuring around four millimetres that had previously been unknown to science before being described in Ortea's published work Historias de la Bioadversidad (Biodiversity Stories).

The species was discovered in the Caribbean near Havana, Cuba, and Guadeloupe. Ortea timed the publication of his work to coincide with the World Cup after Vozinha's man-of-the-match display in Cape Verde's goalless draw against European champions Spain, where the 40-year-old produced seven saves. The tribute links football and marine biology in an unusual way while recognising Vozinha's impact during the latter stages of his career.