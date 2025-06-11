A new diet for Harry Kane? Bayern Munich snap up revered nutritionist from Borussia Dortmund to join Vincent Kompany’s backroom staff ahead of Club World Cup
A new diet could be on the cards for Harry Kane after Bayern Munich hired a new nutritionist, who will join Vincent Kompany's backroom staff.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bayern hire new nutritionist, Melf Carstensen
- He was working for Borussia Dortmund
- Carstensen has a long history with Bayern chief