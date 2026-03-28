Goal.com
Live
+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
West Ham United FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ahmed Refaat

A new Dejan Kulusevski? Tottenham star admits he 'won't be the same player' after surgery but insists he is 'finally seeing the light' as long-awaited return nears

D. Kulusevski
Tottenham
Premier League
Sweden

Tottenham's creative spark Dejan Kulusevski is finally ready to put his injury nightmare behind him. The Swedish international has been on the sidelines since May 2025, after suffering a right kneecap injury against Crystal Palace. What was originally diagnosed as a minor setback that would only require a few weeks of rest turned into a gruelling, months-long period of rehabilitation and frustration for the former Juventus man.

  • The end of a long recovery tunnel

    Kulusevski has not featured for Spurs all season and the recent news of a second operation sparked fears that he would be out for even longer than expected. Speaking to Viaplay, however, he admitted that while the journey was difficult, the recent surgical intervention was the turning point he needed. "I understand that people were worried, but it was actually for the wrong reason," he explained. "It was really positive to undergo this small operation and be able to identify the problem. Now everything should be sorted out. Maybe because of things that won't be known because, at the end of the day, it's only God who decides and no one else."

    • Advertisement
  • Tottenham Hotspur FC v Manchester City FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Evolving into a stronger version

    The primary concern for Spurs supporters and Sweden fans alike has been whether the winger can rediscover the explosive form that made him a Premier League standout. Kulusevski, however, is not interested in simply returning to his previous level. He believes the time away from the pitch has allowed him to develop a new perspective on the game and his own physical capabilities, prompting a bold transformation in his playing style.

    Addressing the doubts regarding his potential performance levels, Kulusevski was defiant. "I hear people talking: 'Will he be the same player when he returns?' No, I won't be the same player," he stated firmly. "I'll be much better and much stronger, smarter and better for my teammates. It's the driving force I have. It's a challenge that I haven't been able to overcome so far, since I'm not healthy. But it's not over yet and now is when the second game begins."


  • Sights set on the World Cup

    The winger is already looking forward to making an impact on the biggest stage and believes that his recovery path is following a pre-destined script that will lead to success in the coming months. His confidence remains unshaken despite the time he has spent away from competitive football while Spurs battle relegation and the Sweden national team fight for a place in the World Cup, having beaten Ukraine to set up a play-off final against Poland.

    "Now it's just a matter of returning to the pitch calmly and consistently," he said. "I finally see the light. I am convinced, I feel better. I really have a good feeling about the game with Poland and at the World Cup in a few months. That's how the book and the chapter will end. I'm convinced of it."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Tottenham Hotspur FC v Nottingham Forest FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Back to business for Spurs and Sweden

    For Tottenham manager Igor Tudor, the return of a fully fit and motivated Kulusevski will be seen as a major boost. The winger provides a unique tactical profile that has been missed during his absence. The focus now shifts to his integration back into the high-intensity environment of the Premier League, where he will be expected to prove that his "new" version is indeed a superior one.

World Cup Qualification UEFA
Sweden crest
Sweden
SWE
Poland crest
Poland
POL
Premier League
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
Tottenham crest
Tottenham
TOT