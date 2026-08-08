'The new David Beckham!' - Jose Mourinho told to transform Trent Alexander-Arnold at Real Madrid

Bardsley believes Alexander-Arnold's defensive weaknesses should not overshadow the qualities that make him such a dangerous creator. Speaking in an interview with Casinolyze, he said: "I love Trent Alexander-Arnold but I would be shocked to see him in a Manchester United shirt but it will be interesting to see what happens to him at Real Madrid, whether Jose Mourinho fancies him or not.

"We talk about his defending being an area where he needs to improve but he creates so many chances, and Madrid have so many willing runners, that you could just play him on the right in midfield. He’d play the role David Beckham used to play for Real, pinging balls for Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior to run onto because Trent is finding you no matter what.

"I think Mourinho will look at that and carve out a different sort of role for him, and it’d suit him down to the ground with the amount of time he’d get on the ball and the passes he could play. It wouldn’t be a bad idea at all but I can’t see him coming back to England to play for Manchester United. I can see him playing in a way that makes him the new David Beckham. Just not at United."