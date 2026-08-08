'The new David Beckham!' - Jose Mourinho told to transform Trent Alexander-Arnold at Real Madrid

Alexander-Arnold could be set for a midfield evolution at Real Madrid, with former United and Scotland defender Bardsley believing Mourinho can unlock his full potential. He feels the England international's creativity could be better utilised further forward rather than being tied to his traditional right-back role.
The suggestion is to use him on the right of midfield, where his crossing and vision could become even more influential. The idea is based on Beckham's successful transition into a creative role, with Madrid's attacking options potentially giving Alexander-Arnold plenty of targets for his deliveries.