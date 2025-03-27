‘Never say never’ – Frank Lampard backed for third spell as Chelsea boss after showing fellow ‘great’ Wayne Rooney how to rebuild coaching career with Coventry success
Frank Lampard is being backed to come into contention for a third spell as Chelsea manager, with Andy Townsend admitting you can “never say never”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Lampard returned to management with Coventry
- Looking to guide Championship side into top flight
- Tipped to return for third Chelsea spell