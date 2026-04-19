Never change, Jose! Benfica boss Mourinho goes viral for hilarious gesture after 'extraordinary' derby victory over Sporting CP

The 'Special One' was at his vintage best as Benfica secured a pulsating late win against their cross-town rivals. As referee Joao Pinheiro blew the final whistle to confirm the 2-1 triumph for the Eagles, all eyes turned to the touchline where Mourinho was ready to provide yet another iconic moment for the cameras.
In a gesture that has already begun to circulate globally, the Benfica manager pointed emphatically to the initials on his training gear and then to his head. It was a clear signal to the fans and the media alike that the tactical mastermind behind the result was none other than himself, reinforcing his peerless self-confidence following an intense Lisbon derby.