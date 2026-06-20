Netherlands player ratings vs Sweden: 'World Cup Cody Gakpo' silences Liverpool supporters as Ronald Koeman's Brian Brobbey gamble pays off in devastating Dutch display - but Micky van de Ven is no left-back!

Cody Gakpo was the star of the show for Netherlands, with the Liverpool forward creating the game's opening goal for Brian Brobbey, who then made it 2-0 after another being left with another tap-in, this time by the dynamic Denzel Dumfries. The latter teed up Gakpo to make 3-0 just after half-time and Netherlands' best player at the 2022 World Cup struck again in the 54th minute after cutting inside onto his right foot in customary fashion.

Anthony Elanga pulled a goal back for the game Swedes, after latching onto a terrific through-ball from Alexander Isak, but Crysencio Summerville then put the seal on what was a hugely impressive performance from Oranje, who are now highly likely to win their group if they defeat Tunisia in their final game.

Below, GOAL rates all of the Netherlands players on show in Texas...